Karnataka: BJP chief Amit Shah holds impressive road show near Bengaluru

People gathered in large numbers along the narrow lanes of this rapidly growing town in Bengaluru Rural district as Shah took out the roadshow

Amit Shah/ File Pic

Taking out a roadshow along narrow lanes of this town near Bengaluru, BJP chief Amit Shah today urged cheering crowds to call at least 50 people each and persuade them to vote for his party in the May 12 Karnataka assembly polls.

People gathered in large numbers along the narrow lanes of this rapidly growing town in Bengaluru Rural district as Shah took out the roadshow. Accompanied by the party's chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, union minister Sadananda Gowda and party's Hoskote candidate Sharath Bachche Gowda, he appealed to the party supporters to ensure that Yeddyurappa becomes Chief Minister in the assembly elections on May 12.

In his brief address, Shah said, "the time has come to overthrow the Siddaramaiah government and install the BJP government and strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his nation-building mission."

All along the route, people showered marigold petals on Shah and his entourage. The road show that started from Kanakadasa circle passed through Basaveshwara circle and concluded at Hoovina Mandi. The party has given a ticket to former labour minister B N Bachche Gowda's son Sharath.

