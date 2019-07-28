Karnataka's three MLAs to appeal against Speaker's order

national

Shankar, who won from Ranebannur in the May 2018 assembly elections, floated the Karnataka Pragnyavanthara Janatha Paksha (KPJP) after leaving the Congress for denying him ticket to contest

(From left) Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumatahalli and R Shankar

Bengaluru: Karnataka's three disqualified legislators, including two rebel Congress MLAs, would on Monday move the Supreme Court and the Karnataka High Court against the Speaker's order, sources said on Saturday.

The disqualified legislators are Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumatahalli of the Congress and R Shankar of the KPJP, whom the Congress claims to have merged his regional outfit with it on June 14 after he became minister again in the then JD-S-Congress coalition government.

"As petitions of Jarkiholi and Kumatahalli against Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar are in the apex court since July 10, they would file affidavits against their unilateral disqualification without serving notice or giving them an opportunity to defend themselves," a source said, quoting the rebels, who are under lockdown in a Mumbai star hotel since July 6.

"Pledging support to the BJP in writing to Governor Vajubhai Vala on July 8 after resigning as Minister on the same day and withdrawing support to the coalition government does not amount to defection and the anti-defection law cannot be applied to disqualify him," the source claimed.

Citing the case of 18 AIADMK legislators, who were disqualified in September 2017, but allowed by the apex court and the Election Commission to contest the by-elections in six months, the source said the Speaker has "erred" in banning the rebels from contesting any election for the rest of the Assembly's term.

