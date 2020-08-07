Karnataka SSLC Results 2020: KSEEB likely to declare Class 10 results today at karresults.nic.in

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Karnataka SSLC Results 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is likely to announce the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams for Class 10 on Friday. Students can check their results on karresults.nic.in once it is out.

Private websites are also expected to host the SSLC examination results apart from the state education board’s website. Candidates have been advised to check their results from a valid source for authenticity.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC results

Visit the official website i.e. karresults.nic.in

Find the direct link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Fill your exam roll number and other details on the page

Verify the details against your hall ticket and click on ‘submit’

Your SSLC Result 2020 marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Download PDF of the marksheet or take a print out for future reference

More than 8 lakh students appeared for the SSLC Class 10 board examinations that were initially scheduled to be held from March 29 to April 9 and were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The examinations were held from June 25 to July 9 and was conducted following necessary precautions such as one student per bench. Students also underwent thermal scanning before entering the examination hall.

