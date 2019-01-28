Kartarpur Corridor: Villagers express apprehension over losing their land

national

The villagers have formed a committee of four villages in which the land is proposed to be acquired to put forward their common demand on compensation and rehabilitation

Sikh children shout slogans in front of the Kartarpur Gurdwara Sahib after a groundbreaking ceremony for the Corridor on Nov 28. Pic/AFP

While the Central and Punjab governments have been blaming each other for the delay in executing the work related to the Katarpur Corridor project on the Indian side, residents of villages whose land will be acquired for the religiously significant project are apprehensive about their fate at being uprooted from the land where they have lived for decades.

While the villagers clearly welcome the Kartarpur Corridor project and are quite willing to offer their land for the project, their apprehension is about the compensation they will receive and whether it would be adequate to rehabilitate themselves.

The villagers have formed a committee of four villages in which the land is proposed to be acquired to put forward their common demand on compensation and rehabilitation. At a meeting of the committee, in which local farmers, residents and even functionaries of farmers' organisations participated earlier this week, it was pointed out that over 200 families will be uprooted in the next three months as the government goes ahead with land acquisition.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever