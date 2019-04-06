Kartik Aaryan bows out of Kirik Party remix over creative disagreements?

bollywood

Sources say Kartik Aaryan has bowed out of Kirik Party remake, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, over alleged creative differences

Kartik Aaryan. Pic/Instagram

There has been little progress on the Kirik Party remake in the six months since Kartik Aaryan confirmed being part of the college campus drama. While industry insiders insist that the Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer - after facing several hurdles - is set to go on floors next month, mid-day has learnt that Aaryan has apparently bowed out of the project over creative disagreements.

A source reveals, "Directed by Abhishek Jain, the film was to roll last October. However, the script had to be sent back to the writing table as most people on board felt that the adaptation failed to capture the humour and charm that made the original Kannada film such a success."

While the film's reworked draft is ready and has been given the go-ahead by the makers, Aaryan apparently had his reservations about the material.

Also Read: Not Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan's invited to this party

"Kartik wasn't sold on the revised screenplay. A few weeks ago, he had a meeting with the producers and expressed his doubts. Also, since he has allotted bulk dates in May to Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal, the date clash was posing another problem. So, he decided to exit the project. The makers are currently scouting for a new lead."

Aaryan's spokesperson refused to comment on the story.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan: Excited to work with Jacqueline in Kirik Party Hindi remake

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates