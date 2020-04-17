Should he? Shouldn't he? Kartik Aaryan can't decide whether to keep his facial fuzz or remove it

Kartik Aaryan needs help. He can't decide whether he must remove his facial fuzz or grow a quarantine beard. The actor sought suggestions on Instagram.

Initially, he wrote that he is keen to sport a sexy clean-shaven look. Later, he had second thoughts. "Kaise shave kardoon yaar? Yeh bhi sexy kum nahi hai (sic)." Talk of the problems people are facing in lockdown.

Kriti Sanon teased her Luka Chuppi co-star by commenting, "Early man!" Kartik Aaryan himself tagged Ekta Kapoor in the comments section and wrote, "please validate. Aadat ho gayi hain." Several of Kartik's fans even thought he resembled the Professor from the popular Netflix show Money Heist! What do you think?

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also stars Kiara Advani.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news