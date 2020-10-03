Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor to unite for mask fundraiser

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood, Janhvi Kapoor, Alaya F and Soha Ali Khan, along with singers Neha Kakkar and Shaan, have joined an online fundraiser campaign aimed at aiding the COVID-19 affected.

The celebrities have come forward to pitch in for the cause along with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"It's incredible to see a mission to donate one million masks. It serves a reminder on how times of crisis calls for discerning actions to prevent the spread of virus," said Sood.

The start-up enterprise Creative Ideas has partnered with Give India and several NGOs to execute the mission.

