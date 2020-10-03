Search

Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor to unite for mask fundraiser

Updated: 03 October, 2020 07:24 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

The celebrities have come forward to pitch in for the cause along with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood, Janhvi Kapoor, Alaya F and Soha Ali Khan, along with singers Neha Kakkar and Shaan, have joined an online fundraiser campaign aimed at aiding the COVID-19 affected.

"It's incredible to see a mission to donate one million masks. It serves a reminder on how times of crisis calls for discerning actions to prevent the spread of virus," said Sood.

The start-up enterprise Creative Ideas has partnered with Give India and several NGOs to execute the mission.

03 October, 2020

