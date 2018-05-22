Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif to groove at T20 finale in the city

Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez will be part of T20 finale too



Kartik Aaryan

While speculation is rife that Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will perform on a new track from their upcoming film, Race 3, at the ongoing T20 finale, industry insiders tell mid-day that the organisers have also roped in Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan.

"They will have separate acts. Kartik Aaryan will perform on Bom Diggy Diggy and Dil Chori from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Katrina Kaif will dance to her hits from Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Though the songs are still being finalised, Swag Se Swagat is sure to be on Katrina's playlist," says a source.

Aaryan and Kaif are prepping hard for their respective acts by clocking in five hours of rehearsal daily. "The practise sessions are over and above their shoot schedules and brand commitments. Each act will be 10 minutes long.," says the source.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates