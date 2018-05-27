Kartik Aaryan: Nothing wrong between Luv Ranjan and I

Kartik Aaryan rubbishes rumours of alleged rift between himself and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan



Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is riding high after the success of his last film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, says there is nothing wrong between him and his mentor and director Luv Ranjan. Kartik was interacting with the media at the GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards 2018 here on Saturday. Kartik and Ranjan have worked together in four films, after starting their career together with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

On the buzz around a fallout between the two due to monetary issues, Kartik said: "There hasn't been a discussion between me and Luv (Ranjan) sir about money. So, I don't know from where these kind of news (reports) are emerging.

"We both have started our respective careers together so there hasn't been discussion about money and it will never be in the future as well. I just want to clarify that there is nothing wrong between me and Luv sir. I think we both are same as we used to be earlier."

Kartik was happy to attend the event as being on the GQ Best Dressed list had been his "childhood dream". He came despite a ligament injury.

On his fashion preferences, Kartik said: "I always prefer to wear clothes which are comfortable. I always prefer to wear simple and comfortable outfits like plain t-shirts or bottom wear. My fashion sense has always been simplistic."

There have been reports that Kartik will be working with Kareena Kapoor Khan in a Dharma Productions film.

Asked about it, he said: "Whenever the producer or director of the film will make an announcement of the film, only then will I be able to comment on that. Now is not the right to speak what I am doing next.

"So, I am waiting for the official announcement of my upcoming films from producers or director. Having said that, if I get an opportunity to work with Kareena, I would love to work with her. She is one of my favourite actresses."

Kartik will be hosting the IIFA Rocks night at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards in Bangkok next month.

"It will be my debut as a host, so I am really looking forward to a lot of new things happening in 2018.

"I always wanted to host a grand event and I am getting a chance at IIFA."

