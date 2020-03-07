Kartik Aaryan pens valuable coronavirus advice for Janhvi Kapoor

On the occasion of Jhanvi Kapoor's 23rd birthday, the actor received heart-warming wishes from every corner, and the most special wish came from Kartik Aaryan who wished to initiate the 'Wash Your Hands' initiative in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. Kartik came up with an offbeat yet caring wish for his Dostana 2 co-star.

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram as he wished the birthday girl, along with a special wish to stop the deadly virus in the country. Kartik shared a monochromatic picture with Janhvi where he is seen sporting a hoodie as he covers his face with the back of his hand, the 'Dhadak' actor is also seen covering her face while looking at the camera along with Kartik. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor captioned the post as, "Aapke Birthday ke shubh din par #WashYourHands start karte hain J Ji [?] @janhvikapoor #CoronaStopKaroNa."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) onMar 6, 2020 at 3:14am PST

Meanwhile, Janhvi received birthday wishes from friends and family on a special day. The actor received greetings from Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra.

Jhanvi and Kartik will be seen sharing the screen space in the much-anticipated comedy-drama 'Dostana 2'where the two will be seen as siblings. The movie is a sequel to Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham starrer 2008 flick.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates