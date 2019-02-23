Kartik Aaryan plays the perfect boyfriend in Luka Chuppi and Duniyaa song is proof

bollywood

The latest song from Luka Chuppi - Duniya - is a soulful track to hear but it's magical to watch, claim the makers. Reason being, Kartik Aaryan and his romantic act.

Kartik Aaryan

Luka Chuppi's release is just around the corner and the film is out with yet another track from their album. The latest song is Duniyaa and it's a love ballad sung by Akhil and Dhvani Bhanushali. The song is a soulful track to hear but it's magical to watch, claim the makers. Reason being, Kartik Aaryan and his romantic act.

In this romantic track, we see Kartik Aaryan's character Guddu play the perfect boyfriend. Said a source, "All the things we have ever read in fairytales, Mills & Boons and other romantic novels, Guddu makes them come true. The actor is seen playing a protective partner who will not let anyone touch his girl on the road, can't see his girlfriend in pain (even if's eating a spicy gol gappa) and can't keep the love of his life out of his sight."

Now isn't that something every girl wants in her partner? Well, no wonder every girl from 17 to 70 in the nation is going gaga over this starboy and his charms.

Also starring Kriti Sanon as the lead actress, Luka Chuppi tells the story of a couple who decide to go for live-in and how their whole family gets involved with their idea. Directed by debutant Laxman Utekar, the film will hit the screens on March 1.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon shares a cute BTS picture from her upcoming next

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates