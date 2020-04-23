Kartik Aaryan shares coronavirus survivor's post on blood plasma donation

Actor Kartik Aaryan has urged all COVID-19 survivors in the country to donate their blood plasma for the recovery of those who are battling the pandemic. Kartik reposted a video of COVID-19 survivor. She is seen donating her blood plasma.

"I donated my blood plasma today A person who has recovered from COVID is able to make antibodies against it. Also if you don't have any pre-existing ailments you are considered a healthy body and CAN donate your blood plasma, if willing, for the benefit of patients in a critical condition. With great joy and pride I am able to share that I fit all the necessary criteria to donate plasma and did so today at the Red Cross Ahmedabad," she wrote in the caption of the video. She then focussed on the procedure to donate the plasma, which she said is similar to donating blood.

"There is one needle that is used to draw blood from your body, and the blood runs through tubes that carry it into a machine. That machine separates the plasma from the blood. The same needle sends back blood to your body while the (yellowish coloured) plasma is collected in a bag. It''s all too cool. This happens through multiple cycles. I was also informed that the body will replenish the plasma in 24 - 48 hours, [sic]" she explained.

"Dear Positives/Now Negatives... This was my first blood plasma donation experience. My feelings were oscillating between nervousness and excitement . On one part I was unsure about the procedure and how I''d feel thereafter . On the other hand there was a desire to contribute in any way I could in the war against COVID. If it helped anyone , anywhere I was doing it. Expect 2 needle pricks. The first one to check if you have antibodies .The second one to draw blood out and transfer it back in. The procedure lasted 30-40 minutes. Most of this time I was fine, however for 3- 4 minutes I felt nauseous and light headed. My doctors at the Red Cross, immediately helped me with what I was feeling and put me at ease. I have been completely fine, thereafter. SVP hospital is the first in India to get approvals for trials for Plasma Therapy and I wish them all the luck in the world; thank them for taking me through this. If I can do it.... maybe you can too, [sic]" she wrote.

Kartik had interviewed her on the first episode of his online chat-show Koki Poochega, and lauding her effort he urged all survivors to follow her example.

