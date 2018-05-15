Kartik Aaryan to endorse fairness cream

Kartik Aaryan is basking in the appreciation coming his way for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety



Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been roped in as brand ambassador of fairness cream Emami Fair And Handsome. Kartik will endorse their range of men's products, read a statement to IANS. Mohan Goenka, Director, Emami Ltd, said: "We are happy to be associated with one of the most promising and upcoming stars in Bollywood Kartik Aaryan. "We are confident this association will enable the brand to strengthen its relationship with the young audience. Kartik will be the face of Fair and Handsome Laser 12."

The actor is basking in the appreciation coming his way for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

