Kartik Aaryan turns showstopper for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week

Kartik Aaryan's new muscled physique and longhaired avatar is making the right buzz on social media. The actor recently amazed us all by turning showstopper for Manish Malhotra for Lakme Fashion Week.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has resumed work after seven long months, and it's for ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's show. Malhotra has joined hands with Mijwan Welfare Association and the actor instantly agreed to collaborate with this special event.

This was the first time that Lakme Fashion Week went virtual due to the pandemic. The show went live at 8 pm and netizens loved watching Kartik Aaryan's look. The fashion week gala couldn't have had a better opening night than this!

Kartik, too, shared a photo on Instagram, all decked up in Manish Malhotra's creation:

Kartik Aaryan's regal look has made quite an impression on netizens.

