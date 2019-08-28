Kartik Aaryan's bare-back pic trends online

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan's fans, especially his female followers are going gaga over his latest bare-back snapshot

Kartik Aaryan. Image courtesy: Instagram/@kartikaaryan

Kartik Aaryan's fans, especially his female followers are going gaga over his latest bare-back snapshot. Kartik took to Instagram and posted an image in which he can be seen showing off his bareback while posing in a pool. The image started trending on Monday.

"Take me back," the actor captioned the photograph. Netizens seem to be in "awe" of Kartik's bare back.

One user commented: "You are getting hotter day by day". Another one declared Kartik as "international crush".

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in BR Films' Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. The actor will be playing the role of Chintu Tyagi in the film. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, this romantic comedy is the remake of B. R. Chopra's 1978 hit film. The original starred late actor Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur. The film is a comical take on extra-marital affairs. Mudassar Aziz has previously helmed films like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

He is also pairing up with Sara Ali Khan in the Imtiaz Ali's untitled romantic drama, tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2, which is scheduled for release next year. Kartik and Sara started the schedule in Delhi and travelled to Udaipur and Shimla, where the duo donned masks on their faces and explored the local areas. There has also been tattle about Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan being more than just co-stars.

