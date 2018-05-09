Karun Nair replaces Virat Kohli for Afghanistan Test, Siddharth Kaul in T20 squad

Karnataka middle-order batsman Karun Nair today replaced skipper Virat Kohli for the one-off Test against Afghanistan from June 14-18 in Bengaluru, making an unexpected comeback to the squad



Karun Nair

Ajinkya Rahane will be leading India in the historic one-off Test with almost all the Test team specialists being a part of the 15-member squad. The 26-year-old Nair is India's second triple centurion in Test cricket after Virender Sehwag. He has scored 612 runs for his state this Ranji season.

Kohli would be busy playing county cricket for Surrey when the match takes place here to prepare for the tour of England starting in July. The batting star will, however, play in the two T20 Internationals against Ireland in Dublin where pacer Siddarth Kaul might get his maiden call-up in the shortest format after a string good performances in the ongoing IPL.

