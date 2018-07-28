Karunanidhi's BP stable, being monitored: Kauvery Hospital

The DMK Chief was admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at around 1:30 AM on Saturday after a sudden drop in blood pressure

A top official from Chennai's Kauvery Hospital said that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Chief M Karunanidhi's blood pressure is now stable. The DMK Chief was admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at around 1:30 AM on Saturday after a sudden drop in blood pressure.

Soon after, the hospital released a statement saying that Karunanidhi's blood pressure was stabilised with medical help, adding that he was under observation. "DMK President and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi has been admitted on July 28 at 1:30 AM in the Intensive Care Unit of Kauvery Hospital following a drop in blood pressure.

His blood pressure has been stabilised with medical management and he continues to be monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors," Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital, said in a statement. DMK leader A Raja, who is present at the hospital, also reiterated the same and added that the party chief is now out of danger.

Karunanidhi was undergoing treatment at his Gopalapuram residence for fever due to Urinary Tract Infection

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever