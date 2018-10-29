Karva Chauth, a hit with India's sporting stars and their wives

cricket

The day was extra special for India cricket team captain Virat Kohli among the others sporting stars who celebrated the festival

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

It was Karva Chauth on Saturday, a festival of love where married women fast for their husbands' safety and longevity. And they end their fast with the sighting of the moon.

The day was extra special for India cricket team captain Virat Kohli among the others sporting stars who celebrated the festival. Kohli, who scored his third century in three consecutive ODIs against the West Indies in Pune, posted a picture with actor wife Anushka Sharma celebrating their first Karva Chauth and wrote: "My life. My universe. Karvachauth @AnushkaSharma."

Meanwhile, Anushka said: "My moon, my sun, my star, my everything. Happy karva chauth to all."



Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh shared a picture on social media with wife Geeta Basra and captioned it: "Happy karvachauth biwi."

The other cricketers who celebrated were Suresh Raina and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.



Suresh Raina and Priyanka

Raina shared a picture with wife Priyanka Chaudhary on Instagram and simply captioned it: "#happykarvachauth."



Bhuvneshwar Kumar with wife Nupur

And Bhuvneshwar's wife Nupur Nagar posted a picture on her Instagram handle and wrote: " Finally!! Happy Karvachauth everyone..."



Sushil Kumar with Savi

Double Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar tweeted a picture with his better half and said: "With my wife @savisehrawat #KarvaChauth."

