Karwa Chauth: Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Maheep Kapoor celebrate at Anil Kapoor's residence

Like every year, this time too, Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor hosted a special Karwa Chauth party at their residence. The bash was graced by several Bollywood celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Maheep Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, Bhavana Panday and Neelam Kothari.

Raveena Tandon, who is married to Anil Thadani, looked radiant in her traditional avatar. The 90s actress is known to celebrate the festival with great fanfare.

Raveena Tandon

Earlier in the day, Raveena took to Instagram and penned her thoughts about Karwa Chauth. She wrote: "Preparations for that upvas, some fast for the gods that they have never seen or met...For me, the holiest and the purest, are the prayers for the living souls, my parents, my husband my family, who enrich my life everyday with love and happiness. I pray and thank god for their health and happiness . #karvachauth2019 Happy KarvaChauth and blessings and happiness to all of you."



Neelam Kothari at Anil Kapoor's residence

Just like Raveena, Shilpa also celebrates Karwa Chauth every year. At the party, Shilpa donned a bright red saree, and she looked beautiful in it. Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty

Maheep Kapoor also attended the Karwa Chauth party. She looked mesmerising in her multi-coloured traditional attire. Maheep is married to Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor. The couple has two children, Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor.

Last year too, Anil and Sunita had hosted a Karwa Chauth party. Sunita uploaded beautiful pictures from the traditional bash on her Instagram handle, which shows leading ladies of Bollywood celebrating the festival in traditional manner.

Here's wishing everyone Happy Karwa Chauth.

