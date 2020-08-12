Kasauti Zindagi ki Actress Parinitaa Seth to play a negative role in Prakash Jha's Aashram

Actress Parinitaa Seth known for Dil Kya Chahta on Star One, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Maayavi Maling on Star Bharat and Mind The Malhotras on Amazon prime will be seen playing a negative role in upcoming web series Aashram on Mxplayer which is directed by Prakash Jha.

On talking about her role she says, "I'm playing a negative role in it.The first time I have use abusive language. It's quite experimental. Since now web series no censorship over language. So it's quite interesting because as an actor web and ott is a very good platform for where we can get chance to experiment and perform openly. It's been quite challenging as lot of abusive words I had to use."

On talking about the series she adds, "Series is based on Dharam Gurus and the Aashram they run. It's not based on any real Dharam Guru just a disclaimer. This is a story about a guru who misuses his power. It's very interesting and quite a thriller."

It stars Bobby Deol, Anupria Goenka, Aaditi Pohankar, Adhyayan Summan, Darshan Kumaar, Tridha Choudhary.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news