Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Sonyaa Ayodhya all set to marry beau Harsh Samorre; see pics

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Sonyaa Ayodhya, who became popular for her role Ruby in the supernatural show, Nazar, has found her prince charming. Sonyaa - the ex-Miss India, New Zealand is set to tie the knot with restaurateur Harsh Samorre, who she has been dating since a year-and-a-half. Currently, she is seen essaying the role of the main lead Prena's younger sister in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot.

Talking about this relationship, Sonyaa Ayodhya said that they are planning for a destination wedding. "It's been over a year since I am in a relationship and we are planning to take our relationship to the next level soon. We want to have a destination wedding and yet to finalise the date, but it will happen within six months," revealed the actress.

Sharing the interesting incident about their meeting, the pretty actress said, "A couple of years ago, I was shooting a commercial when I noticed a guy on the set helping me hold the prop. I thought he was a spot-boy, and I kept calling him 'spot dada' throughout the shoot. It's much later that I realized that he wasn't a part of the crew, but was helping a friend associated with the project. We still laugh about the incident."



Sonyaa Ayodhya with Harsh Samorre

Coincidentally Sonyaa's first on-screen husband's name was also Harsh (Rajput). Speaking about it, she said, "Most of the times when I mention Harsh's name on my social media profiles, fans think it's for Harsh Rajput but it's actually for the other Harsh."

The actress doesn't believe in casual relationships, that's why she took almost a year to make sure Harsh is the right man for her. The actress quipped, "I'm emotional and quite old-school when it comes to love. Harsh was understanding and waited patiently when I told him that I needed time to decide. We started dating after six months of our friendship. He's my soulmate and that's why it's so different with him."



Sonyaa Ayodhya with Harsh Samorre.

Adding further, the 27-year-old added, "I like his sense of humour and the fact that he is extremely supportive and encouraging. I believe understanding plays an important role to build a long-lasting relationship. Harsh understands that being an actress, I might need to shoot round the clock or attend events."

When quizzed, why she kept the relationship status under wraps for a long time? "Rather painting the town red, I prefer to share only my work-related stuff on social media. Also, until now no one asked me about my relationship status," she signs off.

