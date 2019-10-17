Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Karan Singh Grover exits the show

Karan Singh Grover became a household name as Dr Armaan with the telly show Dill Mill Gayye. Thereafter, the actor continued to win people's hearts with his performance in both television and films. After venturing in films with wife Bipasha Basu and other projects, the actor returned to the small screen with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show is a reboot of the original show featuring Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari.

After a tiring hunt for Mr Bajaj's character, Ekta Kapoor had found this character in Karan Singh Grover. However, the actor has now bid adieu to the show. Speaking about the same, a source told indianexpress.com that Karan wasn't happy with the way his character was shaping up, and therefore decided to speak to the makers and took a mutual decision of moving out from Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The source informed the portal saying, "While there was a lot of hype around Mr Bajaj, the character failed to make a connect with the audience. With most fans enjoying the Anurag-Prerna romance, the makers focussed more on them. Karan too was reportedly unhappy with the track and the way his character was shaping up. After discussing the same with the makers, they amicably decided to end the role."

On the other hand, Karan Singh Grover received a lovely farewell from his team on the sets. The actor shared the pictures on his Instagram account and tagged Ekta Kapoor thanking her for the opportunity. He shared the picture and wrote: "Thank you for an awesome time and such an amazing farewell!! It was a pleasure working with ya'll! Thank you @ektaravikapoor. We Missed you yesterday. @kingsonyaa"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) onOct 16, 2019 at 5:12pm PDT

Ekta Kapoor was all hearts for Grover's Instagram post. There were fans who appreciated him for his job and there were some who asked him to not leave the show. A user also wrote: "Please tell me ur coming back and it's just a break [sic]"

Recently, Karan Singh Grover was also given an award for this role.

Another comment read: "You were great as Mr. Bajaj! We will miss you terribly. Wish PH had explored the Bajaj-Prerna angle more. It's too bad you and kuku are leaving the show and it's now time for me to quit watching this show too!"

The show's female antagonist Hina Khan had also quit the show and Aamna Sharif has replaced her now.

