Kashmir: Man injured in Ganderbal clashes sucumbs to injuries

A person who was injured during clashes between protestors and security forces in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district earlier this month, succumbed at a hospital here today, police said. Mohammad Amir Lone, a resident of Chattergul area of Kangan, who was injured during the clashes in Kangan on April 3, succumbed at SKIMS Hospital Soura this morning, a police official said.

He said Lone and another youth - Irfan Ahmad - were brought to SKIMS Hospital in an injured condition on April 3 following clashes between protestors and security forces in Kangan. A youth - Gowhar Ahmad Rather ' was injured, and later succumbed, during clashes in the area a day earlier. Protests erupted in many parts of Kashmir against the killing of civilians during encounters between militants and security forces in Shopian and Anantnag districts on April 1.

