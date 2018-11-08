Kate Hudson returns to work after giving birth to baby girl

hollywood

Kate Hudson is back to showbiz after giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson is back to showbiz after giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. The Bride Wars actor joined designer Michael Kors for an event to promote his charity campaign, just over a month after giving birth to her baby girl, US Weekly reported.

Hudson looked stunning with blonde hair in a tousled bob, donning a black and blue floral dress. This is the first time the Hollywood actor made a public appearance since she welcomed her daughter, Rani, on October 2. On October 7, the Fool's Gold actor shared an adorable first public photo of her and boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa's newborn.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Bride Wars' star had posted a picture of her 'rosebud' in which the baby girl can be seen sleeping in a cot, swaddled in a blanket, wearing a baby cap with a ribbon. "Our little rosebud" read the caption.

Hudson has two children- Ryder (14) and Bingham (7)- from her previous relationships.

