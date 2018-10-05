Kate Husdon names her newborn Rani

hollywood

Hudson also revealed that the couple has named the child Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa became proud parents to their first child, a baby girl on Tuesday. The actor, 39, shared the news on Instagram. Hudson also revealed that the couple has named the child Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa.

"We have decided to name our daughter Rani after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honour... everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back," she wrote.

The actor captioned the post: "She's here". Hudson is also a mother to son Bingham Hawn, 7, from her relationship with Matt Bellamy and has another son Ryder Russell, 14, from her marriage to Chris Robinson. Hudson and Fujikawa have been in a relationship for over a year.

