Kathua gang rape case: Students take out protest rally in Kashmir Valley

Students of various educational institutions took out a protest rally on Residency Road, demanding justice for the girl and stern punishment to those involved in the heinous crime that has sparked outrage across the nation.



Kashmiri law students hold placards during a protest in Srinagar. Pic/AFP

The campaign for justice for the eight-year-old victim of Kathua rape and murder case is gaining momentum across Kashmir with students and people holding protest marches across the length and breadth of the valley yesterday, giving police a tough time.

Students of various educational institutions took out a protest rally on Residency Road here, demanding justice for the girl and stern punishment to those involved in the heinous crime that has sparked outrage across the nation. A group of lawyers, civil society members and people from other walks of life also held a protest rally at Pratap Park here, demanding death penalty for the persons involved in the rape and murder of the minor girl in January this year.

They also demanded setting up of a fast-track court for speedy delivery of justice in the case. A massive rally was taken out by students in Uri town in Baramulla district in support of the victim, reports reaching here said. Similar protests were held in the Tral area of Pulwama district where police used batons and tear smoke shells to disperse the students.

Official sources said several students were hurt in the police action. Students held protests in Anantnag, Baramulla, Awantipora and other parts of the valley as well. The protestors accused the police of using force at some places to quell protests, a charge denied by the police.