Kathua gang rape case: Students take out protest rally in Kashmir Valley
Students of various educational institutions took out a protest rally on Residency Road, demanding justice for the girl and stern punishment to those involved in the heinous crime that has sparked outrage across the nation.
Kashmiri law students hold placards during a protest in Srinagar. Pic/AFP
The campaign for justice for the eight-year-old victim of Kathua rape and murder case is gaining momentum across Kashmir with students and people holding protest marches across the length and breadth of the valley yesterday, giving police a tough time.
Students of various educational institutions took out a protest rally on Residency Road here, demanding justice for the girl and stern punishment to those involved in the heinous crime that has sparked outrage across the nation. A group of lawyers, civil society members and people from other walks of life also held a protest rally at Pratap Park here, demanding death penalty for the persons involved in the rape and murder of the minor girl in January this year.
They also demanded setting up of a fast-track court for speedy delivery of justice in the case. A massive rally was taken out by students in Uri town in Baramulla district in support of the victim, reports reaching here said. Similar protests were held in the Tral area of Pulwama district where police used batons and tear smoke shells to disperse the students.
Official sources said several students were hurt in the police action. Students held protests in Anantnag, Baramulla, Awantipora and other parts of the valley as well. The protestors accused the police of using force at some places to quell protests, a charge denied by the police.
Prez terms Kathua rape shameful
President Ram Nath Kovind yesterday condemned the Kathua rape and murder case as "heinous" and "shameful". "Such an incident happening in our country after 70 years of indepen-dence is shameful. We all have to think where we are going...What are we giving to future generation?," he said.
'Pay Rs 10 lakh for revealing her name'
Media houses, issued notic-es for revealing the identity of the eight-year-old Kathua rape victim, yesterday apologised before the Delhi High Court and were direc-ted to pay Rs 10 lakh each to the Jammu and Kashmir Victim Compensation Fund. Advocates representing media houses said the mistake occurred due to their ignorance of the law.
Child rights panel in the offing in J&K
Necessary steps have been taken for setting up of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in J&K, a spokesperson said yesterday. The Social Welfare Department has already vetted the bill for setting up the panel and the matter shall soon be placed before a competent authority for approval to promulgate an ordinance.
