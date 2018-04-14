Kathua rape case: Mehbooba Mufti to ask for fast track court

The nation has been on the boil over Kathua gang rape where an eight-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed in January

Mehbooba Mufti. Pic/AFP

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti will request state High Court Chief Justice Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar for the establishment of special fast track court for Kathua Rape case, said sources on Saturday. This special fast track court which would be the first in the state is expected to complete the trial in ninety days.

Earlier, Mufti had expressed her anger over the incident while saying that the state government will bring a new law to make the death penalty mandatory for those who rape minors.

She also called for exemplary punishment for those responsible for the crime.

