Kathua rape murder accused demand narco test, CBI probe

Seven of the eight accused were produced before District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Gupta, who asked the state Crime Branch to give them copies of the chargesheet and fixed April 28 as the next date of hearing



The eight people accused of raping and killing an eight-year-old pleaded not guilty and asked the judge for a narco analysis test as the trial into the case began here yesterday.

Seven of the eight accused were produced before District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Gupta, who asked the state Crime Branch to give them copies of the chargesheet and fixed April 28 as the next date of hearing. The eighth accused is a juvenile who moved a bail application before the chief judicial magistrate. The matter was posted for April 26.

The child from a minority nomadic community was allegedly held in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district for a week in January this year during which she was kept sedated and sexually assaulted before being bludgeoned to death. According to the chargesheets filed by the Crime Branch, the abduction, rape and killing of the girl was part of a carefully planned strategy to remove the nomadic community from the area. Immediately after the brief hearing in the sessions court, the seven accused were shifted back to the jail under heavy security.

Special police officer Deepak Khajuria, who is alleged to have repeatedly raped the child, told reporters from the police van that he was also demanding a a narco test, also known as the "truth test", and a CBI probe.

Protect victim's kin, lawyer: SC

The Supreme Court yesterday directed the Jammu and Kashmir government to provide security to the family of the eight-year-old Kathua gangrape and murder victim, their lawyer and a family friend assisting them in the case.

Hoax hartal triggers tension

A 'hoax' hartal call on social media to protest the Kathua gangrape and murder triggered tension in various parts of Kerala yesterday, prompting the police to sound a high alert. Hundreds were taken into custody for acts done in the name of hartal.

'Fast track cases of rapes of minors'

Amid public outrage over Kathua and Unnao cases, Congress President Rahul Gandhi yesterday asked PM Narendra Modi to fast track cases of rapes of minors and punish the guilty if he was serious about providing justice to the country's daughters.

