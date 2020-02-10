Katrina Kaif all set to be the next Superhero of Bollywood, are the others listening?

Katrina Kaif has it in her to be a Superhero Bollywood can be proud of. She's gorgeous, can be lethal, and a complete badass. We have seen her gorgeousness in multiple films like Fitoor, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Namastey London. We saw her lethal and badass avatar in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

When you combine the two qualities, adding a little tinge of fantasy and fairy-tale, you get a Superhero, or should we say a Superheroine? Yes, the topic of discussion here is that Kaif is all set to be the next Superhero of Bollywood after Krrish, Drona, G. One, and Flying Jatt. Hope Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Tiger Shroff are listening!

The man who's all set to turn Kaif into a Superhero is Ali Abbas Zafar, who would be collaborating with her once again after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. Mumbai Mirror reports Zafar and Kaif are uniting for the fifth time for their most ambitious project yet. A source said, "Ali will be directing the film and is currently finalising the script."

It added, "They have been planning the project for a while now. It's an exciting project for both as it will showcase never-seen-before stunts in Bollywood. Katrina is currently at her fittest and regular workouts will come in handy. The idea is to spin a franchise."

It's always heartening to see actresses doing hardcore and lethal action, the kind of action Gal Gadot did in Wonder Woman or Angelina Jolie did in Salt and Wanted. It has been a while since a mainstream Bollywood actress did this genre, and Kaif, as the source stated above, fits the bill. Kaif also has Sooryavanshi coming up with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. Can we see some action from her in that film too?

