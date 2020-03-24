Katrina Kaif 'dishes out' tips on household chores

Curfews and lockdowns in the time of COVID-19 pandemic have given our Bollywood stars a lot of time at hand to try out things they never had time to even think of, let alone imagine doing. Going by a video she put up on Instagram, Katrina has become quite an ace at dishwashing. What's more, she is seen imparting tips to fans on how to effectively wash dishes without wasting too much water.

"Since the house helps are also practising self-isolation, Izzy (Katrina's sister Isabelle) and I have decided to take turns to do the washing up. I thought I would do a little professional tutorial," the actress says, as she goes about with her dishwashing errand.

Katrina then gets into details about the effective way to wash dishes. "First, I was deciding... should I lather each bowl, rinse it and put it in the rack? Then I decided that there was a better way to do it. Put all the dishes inside the sink, and then turn off the water so that you don't waste it. Lather all of them and put them back here and then rinse them all," she says.

Well, looks like Katrina is putting her days of self-quarantine to good use. Only the other day, she posted a screenshot of a video call she had with Bollywood buddies Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

"Reunited... our newly reformed aclub' with a very appropriate name a#isolated r us'," she captioned the pic. Incidentally, Varun and Arjun have apparently established an "I Hate Katrina Kaif" club!

The screenshot posted by Katrina, featuring the two actors, came after a video she put up earlier, where she is seen strumming the guitar and singing a song. The video, however, is muted and Katrina has promised that due sound effect is soon to come.

Her next release is Rohit Shetty's "Sooryavanshi", which casts Akshay Kumar in the title role. The film was scheduled to release on March 24, but has been indefinitely pushed back owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The cop action thriller brings back Akshay and Katrina together after nearly a decade since they paired opposite each other in "Tees Maar Khan", the 2010 box-office dud that is largely still recalled for Katrina's blockbuster dance number, "Shiela ki jawaani".

According to rumours, Katrina could also star with Amitabh Bachchan in a father-daughter comedy directed by Vikas Bahl next year. There has been no official confirmation on any such project yet.

