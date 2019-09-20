Katrina Kaif's doppelganger found on TikTok; netizens go crazy

Netizens have unearthed a judwaa of Katrina Kaif. They feel model Alina Rai, who is a TikTok star, resembles Katrina. Alina Rai describes herself as 'a public figure shuttling between London and Mumbai' in her Instagram bio. She does have an uncanny similarity to Katrina. After Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif is the latest to have a doppelgänger.

Alina Rai keeps her fans updated with daily videos and acts on her TikTok account. Alina has a massive fan following of close to 38 thousand followers. Speaking to Hindustan Times about the comparisons, Alina said that neither her family nor her friends have found any similarity.

The model said, "I personally don't see this. I believe that sometimes when it's someone from the film industry, people when they see actors or models they aren't familiar with, they see exactness or association with someone familiar and so they rid them of their originality or the independence of who they are... but with time I hope I can create my own mark and people will recognise me as myself and as Alina Rai and not a copy or anything like that because I actually don't really resemble her so much. Neither my family sees it not my close friends see it. Maybe it's something people see from a distance."

Take a look at some of her Instagram videos:

Alina also told the publication that she couldn't understand the reason behind her stories going viral. She stated that she was at the video-sharing platform to mouth Hindi film dialogues and enjoy her time.

Well, are waiting for Katrina's reaction about her internet twin!

