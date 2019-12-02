Katrina Kaif: Give women-led films same mounting as that given to men

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Katrina Kaif says comparing box office collections of female-led films with those headlined by male superstars in unjustified as the projects don't get the same financial backing. The actor weighed in on the pay disparity in the industry and said that a lot of men are of the opinion that the opening figures that are guaranteed by a male star are slightly more, which is why there's a fee difference.

"My argument to that is, which I discuss with a lot of producers I'm close to and have worked with, give the female-dominated films, with may be one or two female leads, the same budget and mounting that you are giving to the male stars or the combination of a male and a female star. Give that to a female film and see what happens then," Kaif said.

The actor believes a project with female leads, a great story and an able director, if given the same budget and scale, "has the potential to earn those numbers." "We just need to see that confidence come from the producers to take that risk and put that investment into the film. Films like War are big action films with huge budgets. If we mount a film, it could be a different film, be it a comedy, a fun summer blockbuster, if we give that film the same mounting, the audience will feel that this is an event film.

