Katrina Kaif hugging Salman Khan's mother make netizens say 'Saas bahu goals'

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif hugging Salma Khan and sister Arpita Khan Sharma

A lot is happening in Malta, we must say as Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat is being shot in there currently, with the lead cast of the film - Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. While a few days ago Sallu took to Instagram to share a romantic still from the sets, this time arournd Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma posted another interesting pic.

Arpita posted a photo of Katrina Kaif hugging Salma Khan on the set of Bharat. Obviously, the picture had to go viral! One of Sallu's fans commented, "Saas bahu goals." The star sister even replied by posting the emoji of a monkey covering his eyes. Soon several more fans started tagging them as the perfect saas bahu jodi. Some even went further to say that 'SalKat' - as they fondly call the couple - is back together.

However, later, Arpita deleted the picture as she was revealing Kat's bridal look from the film. What irony!

Well, before Katrina, Priyanka Chopra was cast in the film, which is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. Asked if he had to tweak the script for Katrina, he said, "Whenever we do films, we cast the film and obviously alterations are made once an actor has been cast. Because this happened in such a short span of time, I just sent the script to Katrina and said, 'You read it and you react as an audience'. When she read it, she called me back she said, 'Nothing to say apart from I want to do a part'."

Zafar was glad Katrina reacted positively to the script. The film also stars Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.

About Disha, he said, "When the film comes out, you will understand why all these actors are in the film and what their roles are. I have shot with Disha and she is fabulous. The kind of hard work she has put and the energy she brings on to the set we are happy with that."

Be it Sultan, Gunday or Tiger Zinda Hai, Ali Abbas Zafar has never failed to strike a chord with the audience as his films always have a dash of human touch to it. We hope the director spells the same magic with Bharat as well.

