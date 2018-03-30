Katrina Kaif miffed with BFF Alia Bhatt; ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor the reason?

According to latest reports, Katrina Kaif is miffed with her best friend Alia Bhatt because of her growing closeness with former's ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor. Also, rumours doing the rounds are that Alia and Ranbir are dating each other



In an industry like Bollywood, the myth of two actresses not being close buddies was broken by Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. According to latest reports, Katrina Kaif is miffed with her BFF Alia Bhatt due to her growing proximity towards Kaif's ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor. Alia and Ranbir are working together on Ayan Mukerji's film, Brahmastra.

A source close to Pinkvilla informed the portal saying that Katrina Kaif learned about it through one of their common friends, who is also a part of Brahmastra. The source told the entertainment website, "The entire cast and crew have been talking about RK and Alia's closeness while filming Bramhastra. Katrina got to know about it from some common friends who were working on the film. She is upset and would have appreciated had Alia told her about her closeness with Kapoor."

There are also rumours of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor dating each other. In fact, when designer Manish Malhotra revealed in one of the celebrity chat shows that the hook-up of 2018 is Alia and Ranbir.



Katrina and Alia had also appeared on a television chat show, BFFs with Vogue, where they made many interesting revelations about each other. At the show, Alia had revealed five things about Katrina that annoys her.

1. Katrina is terrible at responding to messages

2. Alia hates the fact that Katrina is a fab dancer and she can never be as good as her

3. Alia hates that Katrina does not speak about her feelings much

4. Alia envies Katrina for her long beautiful hair

5. Katrina never sticks to plans according to Alia and that annoys her a lot

However, amidst all this, Alia has liked Katrina Kaif's latest advertisement shared by the latter on her Instagram account.

