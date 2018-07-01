Katrina Kaif not interested in reuniting with Aditya Roy Kapur?

Ever since the success of Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), she has been selective about the projects she takes on. Since Aditya doesn't have a great box-office record [his last release, OK Jaanu, was a dud], she doesn't want to work with him," says a source

Sources suggest that Katrina Kaif is not keen to reunite with her Fitoor (2016) co-star, Aditya Roy Kapur, because the film failed at the box office. The duo was apparently offered a romantic comedy recently, but Kaif turned it down. "Though they are good friends, Katrina doesn't want her career graph to see a low again. Ever since the success of Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), she has been selective about the projects she takes on. Since Aditya doesn't have a great box-office record [his last release, OK Jaanu, was a dud], she doesn't want to work with him," says a source.

