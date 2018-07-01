Katrina Kaif not interested in reuniting with Aditya Roy Kapur?
Sources suggest that Katrina Kaif is not keen to reunite with her Fitoor (2016) co-star, Aditya Roy Kapur, because the film failed at the box office. The duo was apparently offered a romantic comedy recently, but Kaif turned it down. "Though they are good friends, Katrina doesn't want her career graph to see a low again. Ever since the success of Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), she has been selective about the projects she takes on. Since Aditya doesn't have a great box-office record [his last release, OK Jaanu, was a dud], she doesn't want to work with him," says a source.
