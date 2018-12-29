Katrina Kaif opts out of Remo D'souza's dance film with Varun Dhawan!

bollywood

The much-hyped dance film by Remo D'souza had Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan paired opposite each other. However, the former has walked out from this film

Katrina Kaif has opted out of the much-hyped dance film, which was touted to be India's biggest 4D dance film. Helmed by Remo D'souza, the movie had Varun Dhawan alongside. Confirming this news, Katrina Kaif's official spokesperson released a statement.

The statement read: "Katrina Kaif had to opt out of Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance film owing to her hectic schedule for Bharat. Katrina has always been a thorough professional. She decided to step out of the film as her dates were clashing with Bharat, which she is currently shooting for."

On the other hand, there were some reports of pay disparity between the lead actors, Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif for this film. While Varun reportedly asked for Rs. 21 crore, Katrina was paid Rs 7 crore. Apparently, director Remo D'souza was also getting paid 12 crores.

This is the second time in this year that the film's female lead has opted out of the film at the last minute. Priyanka Chopra had opted out of Bharat after the film's announcement and now Katrina Kaif. The film was earlier scheduled to release on May 8, 2019.

Let's see which female A-list actor/dancer will fill in Katrina Kaif's shoes.

