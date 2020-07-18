Katrina Kaif showers love on the teaser of Bandish Bandit

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming original Bandish Bandit has been the talk of the town since it's announcement. While the teaser of the series dropped today, it got a thumbs up from none other than actress Katrina Kaif!

This 10 episode series of India's first ever musical drama is set to launch of 4th August, stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhary in leads along with veterans such as Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Bandish Bandit is a love story between an Indian classical singer shackled by centuries of tradition and a free-spirited pop star who makes up for her mediocre talent with her skill.

