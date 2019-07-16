Katrina Kaif stuns in a swimsuit on her 36th birthday; receives wishes

bollywood

On her 36th birthday, Katrina Kaif stunned in a white swimsuit at a Mexican beach. The actress received many birthday wishes on that post but the best one was from Arjun Kapoor

Katrina Kaif. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/katrinakaif

Katrina Kaif celebrates her 36th birthday on Tuesday, July 16, and to bring in this special day, the actress took off to Mexico. She is living up the day on the beaches there. She shared a photo from the beach posing in a white swimsuit at the beach. The image had a caption of emojis - Birthday cake, Mexican flag, and a yellow heart emoticon.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram ð+ ð²ð½ =ð A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onJul 15, 2019 at 11:19pm PDT

The whole of social media is abuzz and Katrina's post is flooded by birthday wishes and blessings but it was the actress' friend, actor Arjun Kapoor, whose witty comment garnered attention. He wrote: "You have basically gone on a photo shoot. Okay, on your birthday I shall be nice to you Katrina. Have a super birthday, you are a mad kind kind goofy soul and I love you because of your nonsense not despite it.... (sic)."

Karan Johar's wish also stood out: "Happy birthday ! Will spend all day liking your posts!!!!"

Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor also wished in an innovative way, "Happy birthday @katrinakaif have a shot of tequila for me."

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also wrote: "Gorgeous and super hot .. happy birthday"

Shweta Bachchan Nanda called the actress "gorgeous" while Madhuri Dixit tweeted: "Happy birthday. Stay beautiful and wonderful always. Lots of love and best wishes."

Farah Khan also wished Katrina Kaif on turning 36. The choreographer-filmmaker wrote: "Happiest birthday Katrina Kaif. Angels fly because they take themselves lightly. Go spread your wings this year baby. Love you," Khan recently choreographed Katrina in the recreated version of Tip tip barsa paani for Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif had a successful hit with Salman Khan's Bharat. The actress is currently busy with Rohit Shetty's film, Sooryavanshi. Talking about her journey in Bollywood so far, Katrina feels she has "miles to go".

"I have miles to go. The point is to try and get better, to portray different characters, and to work harder with every film. My work is giving a huge amount of creative satisfaction and I'm really enjoying discovering different characters," Katrina recently told IANS.

View Photos: 25 photos of Katrina Kaif that redefine sexiness



