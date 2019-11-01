Katrina Kaif to team up with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi?

Word on the street is that Katrina Kaif has been approached by Excel Entertainment for an action-adventure film. If all goes as planned, the movie will have a refreshing cast as she will be joined by Ishaan Khatter and Gully Boy's breakout star Siddhant Chaturvedi. A source reveals, "The movie is heavy on action and will see Katrina drive the proceedings. Like the studio's other productions, this film is high on concept and mounted on a big budget.

Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi

The actor is busy with the Sooryavanshi shoot and will zero in on her next only after the film has been wrapped up. She is considering this as her previous project with Excel, Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara [2011], remains one of her most loved films." mid-day reached out to Kaif, who remained unavailable for comment.

