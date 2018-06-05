Katrina Kaif ups her game; set to perform live acrobatics in Da-Bangg Tour's US concert

In a first for Bollywood concerts, Katrina Kaif to perform acrobatic dance at the upcoming Da-Bangg Tour; three-week prep on the cards for actor



Arguably one of the finest dancers in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif is ready to up her game for the upcoming US edition of the Da-Bangg Tour. In a departure from Bollywood style dance, the actor, we hear, is set to perform live acrobatics as part of her act for the concerts.

A source close to Kaif tells mid-day, "Katrina is always game for experimentation. It was her idea to do a live acrobatic dance performance at the US shows. She will perform on her chartbusters, including Kamli, Kala Chashma, Swag Se Swagat and many others. Besides her regular dance routine, a set of her act will see her attempting aerial aerobics and acrobatics — something that no Bollywood actor has attempted on a live show till date."



Kaif has attempted acrobatic dance in Dhoom 3

Needless to say, Katrina Kaif has dived headlong into the prep for the routine. Ahead of the concert that kicks off in Minnesota on June 22, the actor, along with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, has devised a special workout regimen to build her core strength. "I have designed a special Pilates workout for her, which is specific to her dance moves. It is essential to build her muscle strength so that she can pull off acrobatic dance moves effortlessly," says Karachiwala.

That Kaif has attempted the art previously for her 2013 release, Dhoom 3, might make matters slightly easier for the actor. Well aware that such an act will test her endurance as much as her dancing skills, she has been juggling her dance rehearsals with two hours of Pilates.

"It's difficult for her to give me too long a window as the dance sessions are taking up most of her time. But we religiously slot two hours for her workout every day," says Karachiwala. Apart from Kaif, the tour includes Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez among others.

