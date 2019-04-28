Katrina Kaif wants to work with Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor

bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan have a connect with Katrina Kaif's ex-flame, Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Katrina Kaif is keen to work with Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two have a connect with her ex-flame, Ranbir Kapoor. While Dippy is also his ex, Bebo is his cousin.

While on the chat show, Feet Up With The Stars, Kat was asked, who she would like to do a song with and Kat said, "Deepika Padukone." She would like Bebo to be her co-star as she is 'supportive'.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in the much-awaited film Bharat co-starring Salman Khan. Disha Patani will also be seen in the film portraying the role of a trapeze artist.

Sporting saris and long curly tresses, Katrina Kaif's on-screen avatar of Kumud Raina in Bharat is possibly one of the most distinct looks in her filmography. While there had been much curiosity around Salman Khan's five different avatars in the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed period drama, the leading lady too will be seen ageing from her late 20s to her early 60s in the course of the narrative.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently gearing up for her next release, titled Good News, alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Deepika Padukone, too, is busy with the Meghna Gulzar directorial, Chhapaak, based on the life of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

