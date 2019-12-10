Katrina Kaif's beauty brand announces social initiatives

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

At the heart of Kay Beauty, the beauty brand launched by Katrina Kaif and Nykaa, is the message of #MakeupThatKares. The #Kare initiatives are a special way for Kay Beauty to give back to the community by supporting causes that are close to Katrina's heart and help build for a beautiful tomorrow.

The first #Kare initiative is in support of the De'Haat Foundation, specially picked by Kay Beauty for the work they do to provide employment to rural women. With the vision to provide livelihood rather than aid, De'Haat trains rural women in the production of handcrafted pencils made from recycled newspaper. In support of the foundation, every purchase of a Kay Beauty lip product on Nykaa.com will receive a complimentary handcrafted pencil.

The De'Haat Foundation was founded by Vrundan Bawankar in 2017. After visiting her paternal village in Pauni in Maharashtra, Vrundan was inspired to set up a school to provide primary education to the children in the village. On realising that students were dropping out of school as a result of the tuition expense, especially among single mothers, she saw the need to also create a livelihood for the women in the village. This started the project to train women to handcraft eco-friendly pencils. Through this initiative De'Haat has been able to provide employment to over 110 women in the village, who in turn can support their children and families.

Katrina Kaif said, "Ever since we first thought of creating Kay Beauty, there was always a plan to find ways for the brand to give back to the community. I was so inspired by the work done by Vrundan and her team at De'Haat Foundation, especially towards creating employment rather than aid for the women of her village. We are very proud to be able to support De'Haat Foundation with our first #Kare initiative."

Vrundan Bawankar, founder, De'Haat Foundation said, "We are thankful to Kay Beauty and Nykaa for their support in giving us this platform to showcase our work. It is partnerships like this that help highlight micro development issues which can lead to a big change. With this support we will work on expanding our footprint to enable more women towards self-sustenance."

