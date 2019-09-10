Katrina Kaif's denim dress is ruling the internet; buy here!

Katrina Kaif was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. The film also starred Disha Patani and Sunil Grover among others. Earlier this month, Katrina was snapped at a press conference along with Salman Khan. The actress looked pretty in a denim outfit that she opted for the promotional event.

As IIFA completes 20 years, the award ceremony this time around will take place in Mumbai. The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will be hosted for the first time in India on September 16-17. Here's what Katrina opted to wear for the conference.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onSep 5, 2019 at 6:48am PDT

Denim Shift Dress:

Blue cotton solid buttoned knee-long ruffled denim dress with a round neck and full sleeves suits every body type and will surely accentuate your looks. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 849 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Denim A-line dress:

Vero Moda Women Blue Solid Long Sleeve Classic Collar Regular Fit dress is a perfect fit for work as well as a party. Make this one a formal attire by wearing it with oxfords and chunky earrings. Or pair it with stilettos and rock the next party you attend. Get this at the discounted price of Rs 1,199. Shop here.

Denim midi dress:

This trendy and comfortable denim dress has a round neck with no sleeves. The product is a perfect fit for all seasons and occasions. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 899 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Denim White String Tie Up Dress:

This chic denim dress is suitable for all seasons, especially spring and summer. Style tip: You can wear this dress on many occasions. Pair it up with a brown belt making it a perfect fit for that office presentation you have to attend. On the other hand, you can also pair this dress with an intricate set of earrings that will bring a certain sense of character to the dress. Get this at the discounted price of Rs 849 only on Amazon. Shop here.

