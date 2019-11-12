Katy Perry arrives with a roar for her first music festival in Mumbai

With three days to the OnePlus Music Festival, one of the festival's most awaited superstar, Katy Perry, arrived in Mumbai in her signature style, giving audiences a taste of what to expect at her first-ever performance in the city. At a press gathering for the Festival, the pop diva, accompanied by Vikas Agarwal, General Manager and Tilen Pigac, Head of Community, OnePlus India along with Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music Group, India and South Asia discussed the conception of the Music Festival, Katy's latest summer releases with Universal and her thoughts on India and the music industry.

In a fun rapid-fire session, Katy spilled the beans on her love for chicken nuggets, gratitude which is her secret to happiness, and who she believes is the next star to watch out for! The singer confessed that she is not one to stay put in her room and believes in immersing herself in the culture of the cities she visits. She is looking forward to exploring the tradition and food that Mumbai has to offer.

"I am extremely happy to be back in India! It's been far too long, and you all have waited for so long! I've taken that into account and the Music Festival is going to be a feast for your eyes, your ears and we will make it a night to remember!!" was Katy Perry's message to her KatyCats in India.

Announced in August of 2019, India's current leading premium smartphone brand gave audiences a reason to celebrate as they merged the wonder of music and the power of technology to bring their community an immersive experience. A first of its kind, the Music festival offers musical diversity that brings together some of the finest international and local talent across genres.

"The Community has always been our most valuable assets and is at the core of all our endeavors. We believe that music is a beautiful and universal language that connects and brings everyone together. The Music Festival was conceptualized to deliver an immersive experience that connects the entire community with the aim of creating an ever-lasting memory. We believe that the music festival will provide us a platform that will transcend towards creating brand loyalty and strengthen our connect," said Tilen Pigac, Head of Community, OnePlus.

Also speaking on the Music Festival, Vikas Agarwal General Manager, OnePlus said, "We are thrilled to bring the inaugural edition of the OnePlus Music Festival in a country that hosts our largest OnePlus community. As a brand we live our motto which is to 'Never Settle', and our users deserve nothing but the best. A truly global festival of this magnitude gives audiences an immersive and everlasting experience that they can resonate with and be truly proud of the brand that they have created together over the last five years... The festival celebrates the spirit of the OnePlus community in the most meaningful, engaging and personalized manner; both on and off the stage."

Katy also spoke about her latest song releases over the summer with Universal. Commenting on their success and impact, Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music Group, India and South Asia said, "The most impressive thing about Katy Perry as an artist is that she is committed to reinventing herself. She is always pushing the creative envelope and never fails to disappoint her fans across the world. As a label, we are proud to represent her and be a part of her journey in the industry."

Pop diva Katy Perry headlining the Music Festival cements India's position in the international music scene in the times to come. Joining Katy is a stellar line up of artists including Dua Lipa, Amit Trivedi, Ritviz, The Local Train and AsWeKeepSearching! Gear up for enthralling performances at the Music Festival at D.Y. Patil Stadium on 16th November in Mumbai.

