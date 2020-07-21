Katy Perry opens up on her pregnancy, says 'My hands are swollen, feet are starting to swell'

American singer and songwriter Katy Perry joined recently talked about an array of topics related to her pregnancy and how she's doing as she anticipates the arrival of her first child with Orlando Bloom next month.

According to People Magazine, the 35-year old songstress virtually joined the and Australian radio show 'Kyle and Jackie O' and shared experiences around he pregnancy. The Firework songstress showed off her growing baby bump in a crop top promoting her upcoming album, and stated she currently weighs 190 pounds.

She shared she's at that stage where everything is swollen. The Roar crooner said, "My hands are swollen, my feet are starting to swell," before adding that she wears sandals everywhere she goes. "It's starting to get to that point," she added, "I'm really grateful to body and have so much respect for other women going through this process. You get a whole new viewpoint being pregnant."

However, the singer shared with the radio hosts that her pregnancy hasn't slowed her down, as she describes herself as being a 'mother on the move.' "I'm a very active woman and an active mom and during this time of COVID, and quite frankly an American revolution, I have also been putting out songs and heading towards putting out a record."

Perry also said, "I'm working really hard. The one blessing is I don't have to travel extremely, which can really take it out of you." The singer, who previously referred to her daughter as 'Kicky Perry' during a chat with Hits Radio, also noted that she'd be surprised if her child wasn't lively and energetic, sharing that the DNA between her and her fiancé is so similar that her daughter would likely be the same.

She explained, "The DNA between both of us is very high energy, so we'll be surprised if she's a lazy one. But she'll be what she is, and sure she's just here to teach us a lesson." The singer shared the rumours that she and Bloom has asked Jennifer Anniston to be their baby's grandmother. Perry said, "She texted her because we are friendly with her, and Orlando is one of her good friends. And we were like, 'Wow, this is a wild rumour.' I mean, God knows with her, she's had everything said about her."

"But I guess this is a fun rumour and we have no idea where it came from." The singer went on to claim this a product of the media and the internet before she joked, "You should definitely believe everything you read."

