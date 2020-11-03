Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: FIR registered against Amitabh Bachchan and the makers in Lucknow

An FIR has been registered against Amitabh Bachchan and the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 in Lucknow for hurting religious sentiments. On Friday's Karamveer episode, social activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Anup Soni were on the hot seat.

One of the questions asked was that on December 25, 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar and his followers burnt copies of which scripture? After announcing the answer, Manusmriti, Amitabh Bachchan also said that "In 1927, Dr. BR Ambedkar condemned the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti to ideologically justify caste discrimination and untouchability and he also burned copies of it."

However, the question did not go well with the netizens as several users started accusing the show of running the "leftists propaganda", while others blamed it for "hurting Hindu sentiments". Amitabh Bachchan also shared a post on social media with a few poetic lines written by his dad Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Kaun Banega Crorepati also completes two glorious decades this year. The first season aired in 2000 and made Amitabh Bachchan the most popular face on television and marked his gargantuan comeback.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news