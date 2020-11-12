Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Relived the moment from Slumdog Millionaire, says Nazia Nasim

It's one of those cherished moments that Nazia Nasim will remember for decades to come. Last night, the Ranchi-born communications professional became the first participant on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 to walk home with Rs 1 crore. Ask her how she felt when host Amitabh Bachchan announced that she had hit the jackpot, and she quips, "I spontaneously gave a Miss Universe reaction. I was on top of the world. I was reliving the moment from Slumdog Millionaire [2008]."

The all-important question that earned her the whopping sum was: Which actress won a National Film Award for best female playback singer? Nasim, who is "a voracious reader with a sharp memory", chose Rupa Ganguly from the options provided. Currently working with Royal Enfield in Gurugram, she reveals that she has been vying for the hot seat ever since the reality show began 20 years ago. "I have been trying to be on the show for years — from the landline days to mobile phones and now, online. My mother [Bushra] is a fan of Mr Bachchan." Nasim intends to keep a part of the prize money for her parents' and in-laws' medical care, and for 10-year-old son Danyaal's soccer training. "I will decide what to do with the rest of the money when the euphoria dies down," she says.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news