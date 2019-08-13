Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan speaks about Bollywood's silence on Maharashtra floods

television

The press conference of the eleventh season of Kaun Banega Crorepati was held at Goregaons's Filmcity in Mumbai. The show's host, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about several topics related to the show and current affairs.

Amitabh Bachchan at the press conference of Kaun Banega Crorepati. All Pictures: Yogen Shah

Parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and a few other states have been heavily affected by the floods and Bollywood has refrained from speaking about it on social media. Host Amitabh Bachchan was posed with a question related to it at the press conference of the 11th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The press meet was held at the famous Goregaon Filmcity in Mumbai.

Celebrities from the Hindi film industry are vocal on their respective social media accounts with respect to socially relevant subjects and current affairs. The recent floods have affected certain parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat. At the press conference, Amitabh Bachchan was asked why Bollywood celebrities are silent on this topic and not speaking about it on social media. To which, the Badla actor immediately responded saying that just because a celebrity doesn't post on social media, it is wrong to interpret that they haven't done anything for the society.



Amitabh Bachchan greeting the media at the press conference

The 76-year-old actor further continued saying that many celebrities have charitable trusts and they contribute through it. While speaking, Sr Bachchan also revealed that he has also helped the flood-affected people, and also added that before heading for the Kaun Banega Crorepati press conference, he was interacting with the Maharashtra Chief Minister to see if there was anything else that they could do to create awareness about donating.

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been associated with such events for a long time where they have contributed to flood-prone areas. When the officials of Sony Entertainment Channel were asked about the same at the launch event, they assured that the team has been discussing various ways in which the channel can help the areas hit by the disaster. In fact, they are also thinking of ways in which they can appeal to their viewers to come forward and help.



Amitabh Bachchan posing for the shutterbugs at the press conference

Talking about Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan is excited as always to host the show and affirms that the contestants' inspiring stories keep him motivated to continue with this show. He also stated how he remembers some of his contestants, and how their stories remain with him for a really long time. The eleventh season will have a new addition to the flip question lifeline. There would be eleven subjects displayed on the computer screens, and the contestant would have to choose a subject of his choice. The flipped question displayed on the screen will be of their choice, and the host of the show calls this to be the novelty of this season and also terms it as "contestant friendly."

Amitabh Bachchan, who has tested the waters of all mediums - radio, television, films, music - is yet to play with the OTT (Over-the-top) platform. When asked if he would want to foray into it, the 102 Not Out actor expressed his desire to work in a web show and said that the medium is exciting, but nobody has approached him yet to do a web series.

Also Read: Arun Sheshkumar: Amitabh Bachchan is involved in process of making KBC

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates