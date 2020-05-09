Kaun Banega Crorepati is back! Here's when registration of season 12 begins

It's the time to rejoice for Kaun Banega Crorepati fans. The makers of the decade-old quiz show have finally revealed the registration date for the new season. The fresh season is expected to air in a shortly from now.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, is a show that most of us have grown up with and have participated in, sitting comfortably at our homes, yet feeling the same complex set of emotions as the participants on the coveted Hot Seat. We have all felt the adrenaline rush in this quest of knowledge, to deduce the answers to questions that can take one from being a nobody to a somebody.

KBC has been synonymous with knowledge and has constantly provided a platform to millions in realizing their dreams. From the civil services aspirant Harshvardhan Navathe, the very first Crorepati, to a mid-day meal cook Babita Tade, KBC has set an example for people to believe in themselves and achieve big in life.

9th May will see Mr. Bachchan asking the very first KBC Registration question at 9:00PM on Sony Entertainment Television. This will continue until 22nd May. There will be a new question presented by Mr. Bachchan every night. All one has to do is nswer these questions correctly via SMS or through SonyLIV.

Given the current times, while one ponders how to get through the day, KBC has come as an answer to use all your time productively, while at home. While we may be under a lockdown, knowledge knows no bounds, and it’s always good to value the power of knowledge and put it to good use.

Get ready to let knowledge fulfil your dreams with Kaun Banega Crorepati, starting 9th May at 9:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

