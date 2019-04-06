Kaun Banega Roadie? These 25 contestants start the Roadies Real Heroes journey

television

Roadies enters into its 16th season with an all new theme-celebrating the real-life heroes!

After 15 iconic years, it is now time to witness another remarkable journey. India's longest running adventure reality show, Roadies enters into its 16th season with an all new theme- celebrating the real-life heroes! With an unmatchable zest and passion like every year, Roadies contestants are ready to take on and do what it takes to be the real 'Roadie'. As the Roadies Real Heroes journey kicks in, starting 7th April on MTV, we bring you the final list of contestants who made it through the auditions and now look forward to living their dream of becoming the ultimate Roadie-

Tara Prasad

A dancer, martial artist, a fitness enthusiast & an amazing performer, the Gurgaon boy Tara is a complete all-rounder and definitely someone to be watched out for!

Nikita Yadav

Hailing from Tezpur, Assam, Nikita, who is 'Waat' according to the Ring master Rannvijay, is not the one to be trifled with. Nikita is already getting popular for her cuteness amongst the contestants

Krishna Kaul

Welcome the Delhi Boy Krishna who is all set to drool all the girls out there with his inimitable charm and strength

Yukti Arora

She is one tough nut from Delhi. She is known to be the original gangster of this seaso and someone who can smartly have a way-out of everything. Here's a message to all the other contestants, "Bach ke Rehna re baba"

Lakshaya Bhardwaj

A rapper and a beat boxer, Lakshaya is known to be a man of many talents. Time and again, he has proved himself to be a tough competitor on Roadies Real Heroes

Ankita Pathak

She is a true Dhakad Chori from Haryana! Ankita has previously impressed the gang leaders during the selection rounds with her amazing physical strength and confidence

Milind Chandwani

The Real Hero from Hyderabad, Milind is known to play by his own rules and always stand up for the right. Milind is already a popular face amongst the gang leaders and the contestants

Sahiba Kaur

The 'Dilli ki Ladki', Sahiba Kaur is the golden buzzer of Roadies Real Heroes. She is the one you can manipulate and is always proud about her decisions. She is believed to be gang leader Sandeep Singh's favorite contestant so far

Gaurav Thukral

Also known as the 'Mr. Nice Guy' of Roadies, Gaurav is a man of good words and is popular for his loyalty. Amidst the grave challenges that the Roadies journey will all be about, it will be interesting to see Gaurav living up to his 'good boy' image!

Rachel Gupta

This Faridabad boy was initially not seen to be worthy enough for the show. But he proved everyone wrong! His Roadies journey appears to be quite an interesting one to see!

Bidhan Shrestha

Another real hero from Bangalore, Bidhan looks to be one of the strongest contenders in this season. He is a both a silent and a smart player and has already won the hearts of all the gang leaders. Till now, Bidhan has proved his worth in every task. And we can see a lot of fan following coming up already!

Priya Singh

The Bold and the Beautiful, Priya, hailing from the beautiful hills of Himachal, was an easy target during the auditions but eventually proved to be a strong contender.

Tarun Solanki

The young and talented boy from Delhi, Tarun Solanki came to limelight with his smartness and confidence in every task. He is known to be one of the most trustworthy contestants on the show

Adil

The Patiala guy, Adil is lovingly termed as the Saint who, it has been jokingly said, was born in the wrong era. He is one pure soul who has made his way to the Roadies journey without any fights or conflicts till now

Chetna Joshi

She is young, beautiful super flexible! Chetna Joshi from Indore is a yoga trainer who has mesmerised the gang leaders with her unbelievable moves

Bhargsetu Sharma

The real hero from Vadodara, Bhargasetu has left the leaders in Awww of her. She has won the hearts of Gang leaders and the fellow contestants alike and aces the tasks like nobody else

Simran Kaur Purewal

She is a Chota packet, Bada Dhamaka. This Mumbai Patakha has come with an ambition to win hearts and has done very well on the show till now

Pooja Sharma

This body builder from Bangalore has left all of us in amazement of her. Her physical strength will surely give her an edge over other contestants.

Niharika Tiwari

Niharika Tiwari, from Raipur, Chhattisgarh personifies all things cute! We're looking forward to how she takes it on the challenges to be the next Roadie!

Ashish Bhatia

Ashish Bhatia aka, The Drama King hails from Dehradun. He is brutally honest and his courage has been appreciated by the Gang leaders, especially Neha Dhupia. This Indori boy and his Drama will add all the spice and entertainment on the show

Aarushi Dutta

Splitsvilla XI fame Aarushi Dutta has been termed as the Mastermind of Roadies Real Heroes. A strong-headed, bold individual, Aarushi proves to be a really strong contender in Roadies

Sohil Singh Jhuti

Mumbai Boy Sohil Singh Jhuti is the 'cute joker' of Rannvijay. He has left the judges in splits with his act of mimicking the superstars of Bollywood like Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt. He has made a way in everyone's hearts and eventually, in the final bunch of contestants

Xerxes Diniar Irani

As unique as the name sounds, the Cuttack boy is distinct in many ways. He is calm, he is mature, he is adorable, all in one!

Rupesh Kotwani

The MP boy is one of the most interesting contestants of the Roadies gang.

Preeti Singh

Contestant Priya Singh's sister, Preeti is a complete shadow of her sister. It would be interesting to see the dynamics of these sisters together. Would they be pitted against each other? Only time will tell!

